ITTN Awards: Guess the MC

The ITTN Awards are getting ever closer, and ITTN can confirm that its big name MC for the night will be…. ah, you didn’t think we’d just give the name away like that, did you?

Here’s the first of a series of clues that will lead up to the big reveal on Friday:

CLUE: This person LOVES hotels full of celebrities

Guess who?

Have you Booked Your Table Yet?

It’s not that long until the big night on 2 December – which will be lots of fun and bigger and better than ever.

Besides our big name MC, we’ll have lots of great entertainment and a bunch of new categories, from Travel Agency of the Year to whole category dedicated to Ireland.

So mark these details in your diary:

  • When 2 December, 2021 at 7pm
  • Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4

We are almost 70% sold out for this event so make sure to secure your place or table now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

