ITTN Awards: Guess the MC

Two clues down, two more to go: have you guessed who the big name MC is for this year’s ITTN Awards that will light up the night on 2 December?

This person likes hotels full of celebrities and going low, but they’re also…

good to call in an SOS emergency…

Have you Booked Your Table Yet?

It’s not that long until the big night on 2 December – which will be lots of fun and bigger and better than ever.

Besides our big name MC, we’ll have lots of great entertainment and a bunch of new categories, from Travel Agency of the Year to whole category dedicated to Ireland.

So mark these details in your diary:

  • When 2 December, 2021 at 7pm
  • Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4

We’re now at 90 per cent sold out! So make sure to secure your place or table now by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

