ITTN Awards: Book Your Place Now

Did you know you can book you seat or table directly on our ittn.ie website?

Tables for the ITTN Awards are on sale now! Join us in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4 on 25th November 2022 as we celebrate the best in the business.

We are selling fast so book your place today. To book your table simply click here or email [email protected]

We will also have some fantastic sponsorship opportunities, so get in touch with [email protected] for more information on how you can get involved.

We are already looking forward to seeing you all there for a night to remember!