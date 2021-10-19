ITTN Awards: Best Agency Nominations

It is with great excitement that this Friday, 22 October, we will be sending across all your agency details to our mystery shoppers.

We’ve had over 80 nominations so far and we can’t wait to see who wins on the night.

But if you haven’t nominated your agency it’s not too late: this is your last chance to nominate yourselves!

All you have to do is email [email protected]

Secure Vetting Process

Once all the nominations are in, the vetting process will begin.

Over the course of three weeks, a mystery shopper will then visit or call your agency and rate them on five outstanding criteria:

Service

Professionalism

Listening

Advice

Booking follow up

A shortlist will be drawn up with the highest-ranking agencies, which will then be re-checked by the personal shoppers, who will then nominate the winner for each category.

Each step of the process will be watertight and conducted independently by Pan Research – Ireland’s oldest and best-established mystery shopper provider.

Good luck to everyone and can’t wait to see you all on 2 December!!