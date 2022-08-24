SEARCH
ITTN Awards 2022 – When, Where and Who?!

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
The ITTN Awards 2022 will be held on Friday 25th November in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. Last year, we had a much smaller affair due to hospitality restrictions. But this year, we are back with a bang and ready to get the party started again! Guess who’s hosting? When: Friday 25th November 2022 Where: Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. This year we are lucky enough to have the incredibly entertaining host Baz Ashmawy to host the evening – well known for his award-winning tv-show ’50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy’ and as the host of ‘DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland’.

The 2021 awards were held on December 2nd. It was a much smaller affair compared to previous years due to current Covid restrictions around hospitality. The drinks reception was hosted in Medley on Fleet Street, Dublin 2. You can check out more information and pictures from the night here. Bookings are open! Email [email protected] to reserve your table and ask about our fantastic sponsorship opportunities
I have worked in journalism for more than 25 years. I am joining ITTN from The Irish Examiner, having worked there for the past 16 years as a senior business reporter. I have also contributed to, and written for, the likes of Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune, amongst others titles.
