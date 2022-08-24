ITTN Awards 2022 – When, Where and Who?!

The ITTN Awards 2022 will be held on Friday 25th November in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. Last year, we had a much smaller affair due to hospitality restrictions. But this year, we are back with a bang and ready to get the party started again! Guess who’s hosting? When: Friday 25th November 2022 Where: Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. This year we are lucky enough to have the incredibly entertaining host Baz Ashmawy to host the evening – well known for his award-winning tv-show ’50 Ways to Kill Your Mammy’ and as the host of ‘DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland’.
