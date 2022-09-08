ITTN Awards 2022: The Sponsors

ITTN is thrilled to announce that the 2022 Travel Trade awards will be in association with Virgin Atlantic, who has come on board as our headline sponsor.
We wish to thank all of our sponsors, which include:
Silver Category Sponsors
Aer Lingus
Hertz Carhire
Oceania Cruises
Salou Tourism
Spanish Tourist Office
Silversea Cruises
Travel Agent Award Categories
Best Sun Agency – Visit Malta
Best Cruise Agency – Ponant
Best Ski Agency – Crystal Ski
Best Long Haul Agency – Iberostar
Best Luxury Agency – Barbados Tourism
Best Overall Agency – Blue Insurance
The Awards are taking place on November 25 2022 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. If you would like to book a table or more information about the awards contact [email protected].
Thank you again to all our sponsors and we look forward to seeing you there.