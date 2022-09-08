SEARCH
ITTN Awards 2022: The Sponsors

Emer Roche
ITTN is thrilled to announce that the 2022 Travel Trade awards will be in association with Virgin Atlantic, who has come on board as our headline sponsor. 

We wish to thank all of our sponsors, which include:

Silver Category Sponsors

Aer Lingus

Hertz Carhire

Oceania Cruises

Salou Tourism

Spanish Tourist Office

Silversea Cruises


Travel Agent Award Categories 

Best Sun Agency – Visit Malta

Best Cruise Agency – Ponant

Best Ski Agency – Crystal Ski

Best Long Haul Agency – Iberostar

Best Luxury Agency – Barbados Tourism

Best Overall Agency – Blue Insurance

The Awards are taking place on November 25 2022 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4. If you would like to book a table or more information about the awards contact [email protected].

Thank you again to all our sponsors and we look forward to seeing you there.

