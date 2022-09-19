ITTN Awards 2022 – Nominate your Company

As you know, the ITTN Awards are back – bigger and better than ever before – and will be taking place on Friday November 25, 2022 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin!
It is the first chance our industry has had to get together for an awards ceremony again, since the pandemic, and will be a key networking event as well as a chance to show your support for the Irish Travel Trade, ahead of one of – if not the most, important trading years we have seen.
Voting in each of the supplier categories opens on Sunday September 25 for 2 weeks, so in order to be on the list of nominees in your category, please tell us that you/ the company you represent, wish to be included, before Wednesday September 21.
To nominate your company click here.
If you have not secured your table or individual seat yet, or if you wish to be one of our valued sponsors, please contact [email protected] ASAP, as there are limited sponsorship opportunities.
A reminder of our Supplier Categories this year:
Destination & Tourist Boards
- Best Tourist Board – Europe
- Best Tourist Board – International
- Best Destination – Europe
- Best Destination – Worldwide
Transport & Airports
- Best Car Hire Company
- Best Irish Airport
- Best Irish Sea Port
- Best Ferry Company
Airlines
- Best Airline to Europe
- Best Airline to North America
- Best Airline Worldwide
- Best Airline – Business Class
Cruise
- Best Mainstream Cruise
- Best Premium Cruise
- Best Luxury Cruise
- Best River Cruise
Tour Operator
- Best Sun Tour Operator
- Best Long-Haul Operator
- Best Ski Operator
- Best Escorted/Adventure Tour Operator
Technology, Insurance & Accommodation
- Best Accommodation Provider
- Best Insurance Provider
- Best Technology Provider
We look forward to welcoming you to the Clayton Hotel on November 25!