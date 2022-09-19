ITTN Awards 2022 – Nominate your Company

As you know, the ITTN Awards are back – bigger and better than ever before – and will be taking place on Friday November 25, 2022 in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin!

It is the first chance our industry has had to get together for an awards ceremony again, since the pandemic, and will be a key networking event as well as a chance to show your support for the Irish Travel Trade, ahead of one of – if not the most, important trading years we have seen.

Voting in each of the supplier categories opens on Sunday September 25 for 2 weeks, so in order to be on the list of nominees in your category, please tell us that you/ the company you represent, wish to be included, before Wednesday September 21.

If you have not secured your table or individual seat yet, or if you wish to be one of our valued sponsors, please contact [email protected] ASAP, as there are limited sponsorship opportunities.

A reminder of our Supplier Categories this year:

Destination & Tourist Boards

Best Tourist Board – Europe

Best Tourist Board – International

Best Destination – Europe

Best Destination – Worldwide

Transport & Airports

Best Car Hire Company

Best Irish Airport

Best Irish Sea Port

Best Ferry Company

Airlines

Best Airline to Europe

Best Airline to North America

Best Airline Worldwide

Best Airline – Business Class

Cruise

Best Mainstream Cruise

Best Premium Cruise

Best Luxury Cruise

Best River Cruise

Tour Operator

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Long-Haul Operator

Best Ski Operator

Best Escorted/Adventure Tour Operator

Technology, Insurance & Accommodation

Best Accommodation Provider

Best Insurance Provider

Best Technology Provider

We look forward to welcoming you to the Clayton Hotel on November 25!