ITTN Awards 2022 – Last Week of Voting in Supplier Category!

Virgin Atlantic is the headline sponsor of this year’s ITTN Awards.

As per last year we are using industry leading voting software electionbuddy to manage and verify all voting.

The awards will take place on Friday 25 Nov at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin. Host for the evening will be TV personality Lucy Kennedy.

A reminder of our Supplier Categories this year…

Destination & Tourist Boards

Best Tourist Board – Europe

Best Tourist Board – International

Best Destination – Europe

Best Destination – Worldwide

Transport & Airports

Best Car Hire Company

Best Irish Airport Best Irish Sea Port

Best Ferry Company

Airlines

Best Airline to Europe

Best Airline to America

Best Airline Worldwide

Best Airline – Business Class

Cruise

Best Mainstream Cruise

Best Premium Cruise

Best Luxury Cruise

Best River Cruise

Tour Operator

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Long-Haul Operator

Best Ski Operator

Best Escorted/Adventure Tour Operator

Technology, Insurance & Accommodation