ITTN Awards 2022 – Last Week of Voting in Supplier Category!

Sharon Jordan
By Sharon Jordan
Voting in the supplier category for the ITTN Awards in association with Virgin Atlantic is still open…but only just!

Polls close, for the supplier category, at the end of business this FRIDAY (November 7)!!!

So, get voting, if you haven’t already!

Voting Link: https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22

Virgin Atlantic is the headline sponsor of this year’s ITTN Awards.

As per last year we are using industry leading voting software electionbuddy to manage and verify all voting.   

We wish you all the very best of luck 😊

Voting in our agent categories will commence shortly.

Once again, a reminder if you have not secured your ticket or table for the ITTN Awards, you can contact Carrie directly on [email protected].

The awards will take place on Friday 25 Nov at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin. Host for the evening will be TV personality Lucy Kennedy.

A reminder of our Supplier Categories this year…

Destination & Tourist Boards

  • Best Tourist Board – Europe
  • Best Tourist Board – International
  • Best Destination – Europe
  • Best Destination – Worldwide

Transport & Airports

  • Best Car Hire Company
  • Best Irish Airport Best Irish Sea Port
  • Best Ferry Company

Airlines

  • Best Airline to Europe
  • Best Airline to America
  • Best Airline Worldwide
  • Best Airline – Business Class

Cruise 

  • Best Mainstream Cruise
  • Best Premium Cruise
  • Best Luxury Cruise
  • Best River Cruise

Tour Operator

  • Best Sun Tour Operator
  • Best Long-Haul Operator
  • Best Ski Operator
  • Best Escorted/Adventure Tour Operator

Technology, Insurance & Accommodation

  • Best Accommodation Provider
  • Best Insurance Provider
  • Best Technology Provider
