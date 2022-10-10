SEARCH
HomeFunctionsITTN Awards 2022 - Last Chance to Vote!
FunctionsNews

ITTN Awards 2022 – Last Chance to Vote!

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
5

Today is your last chance to cast your vote, in the suppliers’ category, for this years’ Irish Travel Trade Awards. Voting closes at 5pm.

It’s easy to vote, just follow the link – https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22. There are 22 awards to vote in. We have listed suppliers in each category, but you can add your own or abstain if you can’t choose who to vote for.

In case you don’t know, the ITTN 2022 Awards, of which Virgin Atlantic is headline sponsor, will take place on Friday 25 November at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin. Host for the evening will be the wonderful Lucy Kennedy.

If you haven’t secured your spot yet, make sure to email [email protected] to book your place today.

Remember!

  • Each agency has a maximum of 10 votes (excess votes will not be counted but kudos for your enthusiasm and support – we love our travel suppliers too)!
  • Only trade professionals can vote (so all those wonderful consumers passionate about our wonderful suppliers, we love the votes but they won’t be counted in the final tally)
  • To ensure that only trade votes count, we ask for your email address – votes without an email address will be discarded, in other words, if you didn’t give us your email address, vote again, pop it in the box and we will count it!
  • Voting will close today, Monday, 10th October at 5 pm so the countdown is on!
Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleAvatar: The Experience Grand Opening in Singapore this Month

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie