ITTN Awards 2022 – Last Chance to Vote!

Today is your last chance to cast your vote, in the suppliers’ category, for this years’ Irish Travel Trade Awards. Voting closes at 5pm.

It’s easy to vote, just follow the link – https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22. There are 22 awards to vote in. We have listed suppliers in each category, but you can add your own or abstain if you can’t choose who to vote for.

In case you don’t know, the ITTN 2022 Awards, of which Virgin Atlantic is headline sponsor, will take place on Friday 25 November at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin. Host for the evening will be the wonderful Lucy Kennedy.

If you haven’t secured your spot yet, make sure to email [email protected] to book your place today.

Remember!