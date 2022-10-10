ITTN Awards 2022 – Last Chance to Vote!

Today is your last chance to cast your vote, in the suppliers’ category, for this years’ Irish Travel Trade Awards. Voting closes at 5pm.
It’s easy to vote, just follow the link – https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22. There are 22 awards to vote in. We have listed suppliers in each category, but you can add your own or abstain if you can’t choose who to vote for.
In case you don’t know, the ITTN 2022 Awards, of which Virgin Atlantic is headline sponsor, will take place on Friday 25 November at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin. Host for the evening will be the wonderful Lucy Kennedy.
If you haven’t secured your spot yet, make sure to email [email protected] to book your place today.
Remember!
- Each agency has a maximum of 10 votes (excess votes will not be counted but kudos for your enthusiasm and support – we love our travel suppliers too)!
- Only trade professionals can vote (so all those wonderful consumers passionate about our wonderful suppliers, we love the votes but they won’t be counted in the final tally)
- To ensure that only trade votes count, we ask for your email address – votes without an email address will be discarded, in other words, if you didn’t give us your email address, vote again, pop it in the box and we will count it!
- Voting will close today, Monday, 10th October at 5 pm so the countdown is on!