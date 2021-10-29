ITTN Awards 2021: Voting Extended for Outbound Categories

Voting has been extended until Sunday, November 7th for the outbound section of the ITTN Awards.

For the first time ever, all votes will be based exclusively on your personal experience of how your travel partners supported you and your clients during the pandemic.

Destination and Tourist Boards Category

Best Tourist Board

Best Destination – Europe

Best Destination – Worldwide

Technology and Transport Category

Best Carhire

Best Technology Provider

Best Ferry Company

Airline Category

Best Airline to Europe

Best Airline to America

Best Airline Worldwide

Best Airline Business Class

Cruise, Tour Category

Best Cruise

Best Premium / Luxury Cruise

Best River Cruise

Best Escorted / Adventure Tour

Tour Operator, Insurance and Accommodation Category

Best Sun Tour Operator

Best Longhaul Operator

Best Accommodation Provider

Best Insurance Provider

The Details

When 2 December, 2021 at 7pm

2 December, 2021 at 7pm Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4

The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4 Contact [email protected] or [email protected] for more information.

Best of Luck!