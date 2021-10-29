ITTN Awards 2021: Voting Extended for Outbound Categories

Voting has been extended until Sunday, November 7th for the outbound section of the ITTN Awards.
For the first time ever, all votes will be based exclusively on your personal experience of how your travel partners supported you and your clients during the pandemic.
You can cast your vote here.
Destination and Tourist Boards Category
Best Tourist Board
Best Destination – Europe
Best Destination – Worldwide
Technology and Transport Category
Best Carhire
Best Technology Provider
Best Ferry Company
Airline Category
Best Airline to Europe
Best Airline to America
Best Airline Worldwide
Best Airline Business Class
Cruise, Tour Category
Best Cruise
Best Premium / Luxury Cruise
Best River Cruise
Best Escorted / Adventure Tour
Tour Operator, Insurance and Accommodation Category
Best Sun Tour Operator
Best Longhaul Operator
Best Accommodation Provider
Best Insurance Provider
The Details
- When 2 December, 2021 at 7pm
- Where The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin 4
- Contact [email protected] or [email protected] for more information.
Best of Luck!