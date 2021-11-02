HomeNewsITTN Awards 2021: One month to go
ITTN Awards 2021: One month to go

By Leona Kenny
On this date next month, we will be getting ready for the first big night out we’ve had in years – the ITTN Awards 2021.

It’ll be time to reconnect and enjoy our industry again!

This event is black-tie. For the entertainment, we’ve lined up a top-class MC in Baz Ashmawy.

We can’t wait to see who wins awards on the night. All votes will be based exclusively on your personal experience of how your travel partners supported you during the pandemic, and as we move out of it.

Cast your vote here by this Friday, 5th November.

Stay safe

We have a program in place to ensure you feel safe and protected on the night. 
All guests must be fully vaccinated. 

Leona Kenny
