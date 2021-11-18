HomeNewsITTN Awards 2021: And the winners are..
ITTN Awards 2021: And the winners are..

By Leona Kenny
And the results are in… here’s the full list of winners for the 2021 ITTN Awards!

A massive congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to celebrating with you on the 2nd of December.

Travel Agent Awards

Best Travel Agency

Atlantic Travel

Sponsored by Aurigny Airlines & Guernsey Tourism.

Best Longhaul Agency

KT Travel

Sponsored by Iberostar Hotel Group

Best Luxury Agency

Platinum Travel

Sponsored by Barbados Tourism 

Best Sun Agency

Cassidy Travel, Dundrum

Sponsored by MaltaTourism  Authority

Best Ski Agency

Icon Travel

Sponsored by TUI

Best Cruise Agency

Click & Go

Sponsored by Princess Cruises

ITTN Awards 2021

Best Tourist Board: Spanish Tourism Runners up: Portugal Tourism

Best Destination Europe Spain Runners up: Greece.

Best Destination Worldwide USA. Runner up: Dubai.

Best Technology Provider Amadeus. Runner up: Travelport.

Best Carhire Provider Hertz. Runner up: Flexible Autos.

Best Insurance Provider: Blue Insurance.

Best Airline Europe: Aer Lingus Runners up: Turkish Airlines

Best Airline USA: Aer Lingus Runners up: United Airlines

Best Airline Worldwide: Qatar Airways Runner up: Emirates

Best Airline for Business Class: Turkish Airlines Runners up: Emirates

Best Ferry Company: Irish Ferries Runners up: Stenaline.

Best Adventure Tours: Intrepid Travel Runners up: G Adventures

Best Sun Tour Operator Sunway Holidays Runners up: TUI

Best Long Haul Tour Operator: Sunway Holidays Runner up: Classic Resorts

Best Accommodation Provider Bookabed Runners up: Beds Online

Best Mainline Cruise: MSC Cruises. Runners up: Royal Caribbean.

Premium Cruises: Princess Cruises. Runners up: Celebrity Cruises.

Luxury Cruises: Celebrity Cruises Runners up: Silversea

River Cruises: Uniworld Boutique Runners up: Riveria.

Travel2Ireland

For the very first time, we are delighted to announce the winners of the Travel2Ireland awards. Thanks to all our readers for voting the best of the best tourism providers and operators in Ireland.

Best Irish Airport Dublin Airport

Runners up: Kerry Airport

Best Irish Experience Aran Island Ferries

Runners up: Glencullen Adventure Park

Best Local Tourist Board: Visit Derry

Runners up: Visit Belfast

Best Food/Drink Experience: Taste of Dublin Runner up: Wicklow Way Winery

Best Irish Hotel Galway Bay Hotel Runners up: Montenotte Hotel

Thank You

A special thanks to our Headline Sponsor Turkish Airlines, Silver Sponsors Salou Tourism, Spanish Tourism and Visit Portugal.

Many thanks also to our Travel Agent sponsors which include Princess Cruises, Malta Tourism Authority, TUI, Visit Barbados, Aurigny Airlines, Guernsey Tourism and Iberostar Hotel Group.

Thank you all for showing your support over the last few months.

Leona Kenny
