ITTN Awards 2021: And the winners are..

And the results are in… here’s the full list of winners for the 2021 ITTN Awards!
A massive congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to celebrating with you on the 2nd of December.
Travel Agent Awards
Best Travel Agency
Atlantic Travel
Sponsored by Aurigny Airlines & Guernsey Tourism.
Best Longhaul Agency
KT Travel
Sponsored by Iberostar Hotel Group
Best Luxury Agency
Platinum Travel
Sponsored by Barbados Tourism
Best Sun Agency
Cassidy Travel, Dundrum
Sponsored by MaltaTourism Authority
Best Ski Agency
Icon Travel
Sponsored by TUI
Best Cruise Agency
Click & Go
Sponsored by Princess Cruises
ITTN Awards 2021
Best Tourist Board: Spanish Tourism Runners up: Portugal Tourism
Best Destination Europe Spain Runners up: Greece.
Best Destination Worldwide USA. Runner up: Dubai.
Best Technology Provider Amadeus. Runner up: Travelport.
Best Carhire Provider Hertz. Runner up: Flexible Autos.
Best Insurance Provider: Blue Insurance.
Best Airline Europe: Aer Lingus Runners up: Turkish Airlines
Best Airline USA: Aer Lingus Runners up: United Airlines
Best Airline Worldwide: Qatar Airways Runner up: Emirates
Best Airline for Business Class: Turkish Airlines Runners up: Emirates
Best Ferry Company: Irish Ferries Runners up: Stenaline.
Best Adventure Tours: Intrepid Travel Runners up: G Adventures
Best Sun Tour Operator Sunway Holidays Runners up: TUI
Best Long Haul Tour Operator: Sunway Holidays Runner up: Classic Resorts
Best Accommodation Provider Bookabed Runners up: Beds Online
Best Mainline Cruise: MSC Cruises. Runners up: Royal Caribbean.
Premium Cruises: Princess Cruises. Runners up: Celebrity Cruises.
Luxury Cruises: Celebrity Cruises Runners up: Silversea
River Cruises: Uniworld Boutique Runners up: Riveria.
Travel2Ireland
For the very first time, we are delighted to announce the winners of the Travel2Ireland awards. Thanks to all our readers for voting the best of the best tourism providers and operators in Ireland.
Best Irish Airport Dublin Airport
Runners up: Kerry Airport
Best Irish Experience Aran Island Ferries
Runners up: Glencullen Adventure Park
Best Local Tourist Board: Visit Derry
Runners up: Visit Belfast
Best Food/Drink Experience: Taste of Dublin Runner up: Wicklow Way Winery
Best Irish Hotel Galway Bay Hotel Runners up: Montenotte Hotel
Thank You
A special thanks to our Headline Sponsor Turkish Airlines, Silver Sponsors Salou Tourism, Spanish Tourism and Visit Portugal.
Many thanks also to our Travel Agent sponsors which include Princess Cruises, Malta Tourism Authority, TUI, Visit Barbados, Aurigny Airlines, Guernsey Tourism and Iberostar Hotel Group.
Thank you all for showing your support over the last few months.