ITTN at Ryanair’s New Service to Madeira Today

Ryanair’s new service from Dublin to Madeira takes off today, 30 March 2022, with ITTN onboard.

Ryanair Launches Direct Service to Madeira

Ryanair launched their new direct service from Dublin to Madeira, Portugal, today, 30th of March. The landmark FN 364 service departed at 4:15 pm and heralds a new era for both Portugal and Ryanair. For Irish tourists dreaming of holidaying on the idyllic island, renowned for its spectacular and lush landscape, rich culture, and friendly and hospitable people, this new direct route from Dublin (IATA: DUB) to Madeira (IATA: FNC, Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport) allows great connectivity for Irish visitors. With a flight duration of just 3 hours and 40 minutes, customers can enjoy a budget-friendly trip to Madeira with one-way fares as low as €29.99.

Visit Portugal Welcomes Increased Connectivity for Irish

As a country with strong ties to tourism, Visit Portugal welcomes these new direct flights which will allow for increased connectivity to the beautiful island of Madeira for Irish holidaymakers. Commenting on the new route, Susana Cardoso, Director of Visit Portugal Ireland, said, “Today, we are celebrating the launch of Ryanair’s direct route from Dublin to Madeira. Portugal is one of the top holiday destinations for Irish tourists and this new service connecting Ireland with the beautiful island of Madeira allows even more connectivity between our two countries.”

Ms. Cardoso continues “Cristiano Ronaldo’s home island is the perfect destination for Irish holidaymakers who are looking for sun all year round. Madeira’s luxurious vegetation and beautiful landscape make it a great choice for Irish tourists who want to enjoy the great outdoors and explore the island through a range of activities, such as whale and dolphin watching, walking, hiking and cycling. I am looking forward to showcasing all Madeira has to offer to the Irish market”.

Ryanair’s flight from Dublin to Madeira will operate twice weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays. This new route comes as Ryanair launches its first base in the Madeira, connecting the island with mainland Portugal and six European countries, including Ireland, as positioning the region as a leading tourism destination.

About Madeira

Located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, Madeira is an island with incredible natural beauty. Covered in exotic vegetation, the island is a fascinating ecological reserve with 2/3 of its landmass being a protected area. Madeira also has the largest Lurissilva forest in the world stretching over an incredible 22,000 hectares, a natural World Heritage Site of UNESCO since 1999.

Madeira is an ideal holiday destination with a vast array of things to accommodate all interests and holiday preferences. With temperatures averaging between 17ºC during the winter and 25ºC throughout summer months, tourists can expect pleasant weather all year long. The island offers a large range of fun nature activities for people of all ages, such as hiking or cycling along the many paths and “levadas” (irrigation channels).

For those who prefer historical city breaks, the Capital, Funchal, is the perfect location for a relaxed but educational walking tour from the Gothic Cathedral, through the Museum of Sacred Art and finishing up at the wholesome local Farmers’ Markets.

The city hosts various events throughout the year such as the Flower Festival and Carnival, typically held in the spring months. The city also holds a spectacular firework display to bring in the New Year.

Madeira is an ideal location for foodies, famous for its original yet simple cuisine including seafood (swordfish, tuna and limpets), fried corn, the delicious bolo do caco (a type of muffin) and beef on a skewer of laurel wood. For more information on Madeira visit: www.visitportugal.com.