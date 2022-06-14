SEARCH
ITTN is Hiring: Sales Account Manager

Do you want to join Ireland’s largest travel trade and consumer media outlet? We are looking for a dynamic and driven individual with a strong business development track record.

The Sales Account Manager will be responsible for advertising and sponsorship on our three online platforms, and will work with the team on confirming tables for our annual awards ceremony.

The ideal candidate will be very sales driven and work independently they will feel confident communicating and building relationships with advertising partners. Working full time this role will suit someone who is very sales oriented and driven and who wants to work in a dynamic and fun industry. 

Hours are Monday to Friday from 9am-5.30pm.

Job Type: Full-time

If interested please contact [email protected] with your CV.

