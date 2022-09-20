ITTN Announces Launch of Travelmarvel in Ireland

ITTN is delighted to announce the launch of the Australian-owned and family-run brand, Travelmarvel, in the Irish Market.

The sister company of APT – which is the industry’s leading river cruise and touring operator with a 95-year legacy of excellence – Travelmarvel combines the APT gold standard of service with exciting, flexible, four-star itineraries.

With a programme that now includes yachting in Croatia, three new, sleek and modern Contemporary River Ships in Europe, and the all-balcony RV Apsara on the Mekong, the launch of Travelmarvel in Ireland is a huge opportunity for agents and will guarantee their sales success.

Here at ITTN, we are thrilled to have been appointed the official media partner of Travelmarvel.

Paul Melinis, APT & Travelmarvel’s Managing Director, UK & Europe, said: “As one of the most well-known, respected and award-winning river cruise brands in the UK, we are delighted to be launching in Ireland for the very first time, and to be doing so exclusively through the travel trade.

“Having launched many companies in the market before, I am excited to be working with the fantastic Irish travel trade again. We see a huge opportunity here and know that the Travelmarvel river cruising programme is the perfect product for Irish agents and their customers.

“We are committed to providing the very best end-to-end offering for all travel professionals. Alongside our partnership with ITTN, we have appointed a small Dublin-based team to represent the brand, including our new Trade Account Manager, Jack Goddard; plenty of marketing support; a dedicated website; and an Irish reservations line.

“Travelmarvel offers flexible, four-star river cruising on a fleet of sleek and modern new Contemporary ships to the most popular selling regions of Europe. Alongside our river cruise programme, we will be promoting our popular Croatian Small Yacht cruises, which offers two exciting sailing styles. With prices starting at €1195 per person for 2022 – including a free cabin upgrade – we offer unparalleled value in the Irish market, and will continue to focus on being the easiest and best river cruise company to do business with.”

Paul Melinis, Managing Director APT & Travel Marvel

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director of ITTN Group said: “Given our long-standing working relationship, I’m delighted to be able to support Paul and Travelmarvel on the ground here in Ireland, and wish Jack all the best as he grows this exciting brand.”

See APT Touring’s Travel Marvel website here.

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director ITTN Group

Travelmarvel is the sister company of APT and is Australia’s largest family-owned river cruising and touring operator.

What began as a humble bus company 95 years ago has now grown into a proud global travel business.

Now expanding into the Irish market exclusively through the trade, Travelmarvel will focus on providing the very best river and yacht cruising product at a highly competitive price point.

Travelmarvel will be represented in Ireland by Jack Goddard who has been appointed Trade Account Manager to the Irish Market.

Jack will support the trade, helping them to achieve sales success from this exciting portfolio or river and yacht cruising itineraries.