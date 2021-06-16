News

ITTN Adds Aileen O’Reilly to Growing Editorial Team

ITTN Adds Aileen O’Reilly to Growing Editorial Team

ITTN is delighted to announce that experienced journalist and travel writer Aileen C O’Reilly is joining the editorial team.

Aileen is a regular contributor to Travel Extra, The Irish Examiner, The Evening Herald travel pages and Travel Times.

Her arrival comes with plenty of strings in her bow: as well as a journalist and travel writer, she is an editor, photographer, reporter, entrepreneur and regular TV and radio contributor with 30 years’ experience in many areas of the media, including PR.

“The challenge at the moment from a travel writing perspective is to navigate the route back to safe and informed yet carefree travel, as this fantastic industry once again begins to spread its wings,” she says.

We couldn’t agree more.

Having someone with Aileen’s experience and enthusiasm on the team is a huge boost, and we look forward to bringing you Aileen’s take on the news and stories that are important to the travel trade.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Off-Duty Flight Attendant Charged for Allegedly Choking a Crew Member

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Eyes Zero-Emission, Sea-Skimming ‘Flying Ferries’

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Fine Gael Calls for Relaxation of Quarantine Rules on UK Arrivals

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Passenger Numbers at Irish Airports Down 5.5m

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

What Are the Covid Test Requirements for Children Across Europe?

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Richard Branson Joins in Celebrations as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Opens its Doors

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Greg Norman Named Global Golf Ambassador for Sandals Resorts International

Fionn DavenportJune 16, 2021
Read More

Breaking News: Paul Hackett Elected President of ITAA

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Stena Line Adds Temporary Ferry Service Between Holyhead and Belfast

Fionn DavenportJune 15, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn