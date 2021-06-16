ITTN Adds Aileen O’Reilly to Growing Editorial Team

ITTN is delighted to announce that experienced journalist and travel writer Aileen C O’Reilly is joining the editorial team.

Aileen is a regular contributor to Travel Extra, The Irish Examiner, The Evening Herald travel pages and Travel Times.

Her arrival comes with plenty of strings in her bow: as well as a journalist and travel writer, she is an editor, photographer, reporter, entrepreneur and regular TV and radio contributor with 30 years’ experience in many areas of the media, including PR.

“The challenge at the moment from a travel writing perspective is to navigate the route back to safe and informed yet carefree travel, as this fantastic industry once again begins to spread its wings,” she says.

We couldn’t agree more.

Having someone with Aileen’s experience and enthusiasm on the team is a huge boost, and we look forward to bringing you Aileen’s take on the news and stories that are important to the travel trade.