ITTN Acquires Sustainable Silk Flower Company Silk Prestige

Allie Sheehan
Irish Travel Trade Network (ITTN) is delighted to announce that it has acquired Silk Prestige – the sustainable silk flower company. www.silkprestige.com

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director of ITTN said: “Sustainability is a core belief of all that we do at ITTN, so this partnership made perfect sense to us as a business for both our outbound and inbound business.”

Izabela Chudzika, founder and General Manager of Silk Prestige said: “Being part of a larger organisation offers us the opportunity to grow our business to a new level, and we look forward to seeing our displays across hotels, restaurants and offices across Ireland.”   

The travel industry, in particular, understands the importance of preserving our planet with leading destinations and organisations making forward-thinking sustainable changes across their businesses that can benefit us all.

What Silk Prestige Offers:

Bespoke arrangements, changed for you seasonally, which will brighten up your office and improve the mood of staff and clients.

If your agency, office or home office would like a no-contract, free 1-month trial run of these beautiful flowers – please contact [email protected]    

