ITTA to Offer New Counselling Service to its Members

The ITAA (Irish Travel Agents Association) are offering a new counselling service with both in-person and virtual counselling options. These services are available to everyone who worked, or is working for an ITAA member agency.

This is a new initiative to help support the mental health of people who work in the travel industry after a very tough couple of years due to the pandemic. It complements the benevolent fund which was set up in 1993. The purpose of this fund is to offer financial assistance to past and present ITAA members experiencing difficulty.

Money is raised by donations from ITAA members, optional additional company contributions when renewing their annual ITAA subscription, proceeds from fundraising events and individual ad-hoc donations from benefactors.

Through the generosity of the Irish Travel Trade, and with the support of the Irish Travel Agents Association, the ITAA Benevolent Fund has been able to help many fellow colleagues. This counselling service is another huge string to their bow.