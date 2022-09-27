It’s Showtime – Off-Broadway Week is Now Live!

NYC & Company announced that the fall iteration of NYC Off-Broadway WeekSM is now live. The biannual program is celebrating its 13th year, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 30 Off-Broadway shows from this week, September 26 through October 9, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

“This year marks 13 years of NYC Off-Broadway Week and we are thrilled to welcome back the fall edition of this year’s program from September 26 – October 9. NYC Off-Broadway Week is once again inviting visitors and New Yorkers alike to experience intimate, often groundbreaking productions at an exceptional value,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “Since 2009, the program has supported this vital sector, helping keep NYC home to the most vibrant and creative theatre community in the world.”

“We are proud to work alongside NYC & Company on the return of the fall edition of NYC Off-Broadway Week. For over a decade, NYC Off-Broadway Week has introduced New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway. The biannual program brings in new audiences to experience a variety of unique shows onstage in an intimate setting,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2022 include:

1. American (Tele)visions ** *

2. Asi Wind’s Inner Circle ** *

3. Blue Man Group

4. Cherry Jam **

5. Drunk Shakespeare

6. Eva Luna ** *

7. Everything’s Fine

8. Frankenstein – The Musical*

9. Friends! The Musical Parody

10. Gazillion Bubble Show

11. Hyprov ** *

12. I’m Revolting ** *

13. Ink’d Well ** *

14. Jason Gotay’s Where You’ll Find Me

15. Jasper **

16. Kinky Boots ** *

17. La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao ** *

18. Los Otros **

19. The Office! A Musical Parody

20. Only Gold ** *

21. Peerless ** *

22. Perfect Crime

23. The Play That Goes Wrong

24. Stomp*

25. Stranger Sings! ** *

26. Ted Greenberg’s The Complete Performer **

27. This Beautiful Future ** *

28. Titanique **

29. Two Jews, Talking **

30. Weightless **

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply.

** New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week.

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard.

Participating Off-Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Location (neighborhoods across Manhattan), Audience (adults only, family, and teens and adults), Show Type (Musical, Performance and Play) and Genre (Comedy, Drama, Kid-Friendly, Experimental, Interactive and Magic) at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

The Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company as a supporter of NYC Off-Broadway Week to offset participation fees in response to New York City’s ongoing tourism recovery.

Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $4 million in revenue through sales; over 100,000 tickets have been sold.

For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

NYC & Company expects to regain 85 percent of 2019 tourism levels in 2022, forecasting 56.7 million visitors!