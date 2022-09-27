SEARCH
HomeNewsIt's Showtime - Off-Broadway Week is Now Live!
News

It’s Showtime – Off-Broadway Week is Now Live!

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
0
2

NYC & Company announced that the fall iteration of NYC Off-Broadway WeekSM is now live. The biannual program is celebrating its 13th year, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 30 Off-Broadway shows from this week, September 26 through October 9, 2022. Tickets can be purchased at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek

“This year marks 13 years of NYC Off-Broadway Week and we are thrilled to welcome back the fall edition of this year’s program from September 26 – October 9. NYC Off-Broadway Week is once again inviting visitors and New Yorkers alike to experience intimate, often groundbreaking productions at an exceptional value,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company. “Since 2009, the program has supported this vital sector, helping keep NYC home to the most vibrant and creative theatre community in the world.” 

“We are proud to work alongside NYC & Company on the return of the fall edition of NYC Off-Broadway Week. For over a decade, NYC Off-Broadway Week has introduced New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway. The biannual program brings in new audiences to experience a variety of unique shows onstage in an intimate setting,” said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.  

Participating shows in NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2022 include: 

1.     American (Tele)visions ** * 

2.     Asi Wind’s Inner Circle ** * 

3.     Blue Man Group 

4.     Cherry Jam ** 

5.     Drunk Shakespeare 

6.     Eva Luna ** * 

7.     Everything’s Fine 

8.     Frankenstein – The Musical* 

9.     Friends! The Musical Parody 

10.  Gazillion Bubble Show 

11.  Hyprov ** * 

12.  I’m Revolting ** * 

13.  Ink’d Well ** * 

14.  Jason Gotay’s Where You’ll Find Me 

15.  Jasper ** 

16.  Kinky Boots ** * 

17.  La Breve y Maravillosa Vida de Oscar Wao ** * 

18.  Los Otros ** 

19.  The Office! A Musical Parody 

20.  Only Gold ** * 

21.  Peerless ** * 

22.  Perfect Crime 

23.  The Play That Goes Wrong 

24.  Stomp* 

25.  Stranger Sings! ** * 

26.  Ted Greenberg’s The Complete Performer ** 

27.  This Beautiful Future ** * 

28.  Titanique ** 

29.  Two Jews, Talking ** 

30.  Weightless ** 

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. 

** New participants in NYC Off-Broadway Week. 

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League and preferred payment partner Mastercard. 

Participating Off-Broadway shows can be sorted by filters including Location (neighborhoods across Manhattan), Audience (adults only, family, and teens and adults), Show Type (Musical, Performance and Play) and Genre (Comedy, Drama, Kid-Friendly, Experimental, Interactive and Magic) at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek

The Mayor’s Office of Media & Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company as a supporter of NYC Off-Broadway Week to offset participation fees in response to New York City’s ongoing tourism recovery.  

Since its launch in 2009, over 600 Off-Broadway productions have participated in NYC Off-Broadway Week. The program has also generated over $4 million in revenue through sales; over 100,000 tickets have been sold. 

For more information and tickets, visit nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek

NYC & Company expects to regain 85 percent of 2019 tourism levels in 2022, forecasting 56.7 million visitors! 

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleITTN Awards 2022 – Voting Now Open!

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie