SEARCH
HomeNewsIt's Neck and Neck - Get Those Votes In!!
News

It’s Neck and Neck – Get Those Votes In!!

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
0
8

We’re into the final week of voting for the 2022 ITTN Awards so don’t forget to cast your vote before next Monday’s deadline of 5 pm (10th October)! It’s easy, just follow the link – https://secure.electionbuddy.com/m/ittn/ittnawards22

So far, so good!

We’ve been told that while it’s easy to say it’s a two-horse race with trade travel insurance providers the cruise categories are heating up. Apparently, there are a handful of votes between the three leaders of two of the categories so your vote could make all the difference!

The awards will take place on Friday 25 November at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin. Host for the evening will be the wonderful Lucy Kennedy.

Remember!

  • Each agency has a maximum of 10 votes (excess votes will not be counted but kudos for your enthusiasm and support – we love our travel suppliers too)!
  • Only trade professionals can vote (so all those wonderful consumers passionate about our wonderful suppliers, we love the votes but they won’t be counted in the final tally)
  • To ensure that only trade votes count, we ask for your email address – votes without an email address will be discarded, in other words, if you didn’t give us your email address, vote again, pop it in the box and we will count it!
  • Voting will remain open until Monday, 10th October at 5 pm so the countdown is on!

Any questions, let the ITTN team know (Shane wants only camera-related questions please)

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous article40 Days to Travel Centres Gatsby-themed Conference
Next articleNCL Drops All Covid Requirements for Passengers

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie