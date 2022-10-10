It’s Gala Time! ITAA Conference – Day 3

After the busy first two days of the ITAA Conference, day 3 was a time to relax. After a late breakfast in the hotel – conferencegoers were given the option of 2 different excursions, Aracena Cave of Wonders or Caravels Dock. Jack opted for the Caravel Dock which also included a stop at a local monastery on the way, Monastery of La Rábida.

Monastery of La Rábida

Since the beginning of the 13th century, the Franciscan friars have been present in this small alcor on the estuary where the Tinto and Odiel rivers converge, in the municipality of Palos de la Frontera, Huelva.

This Franciscan Convent has been a direct witness to one of the most decisive events in the History of Humanity, such as the discovery of America.

Within the walls of this primitive hermitage, the image of Santa María de la Rábida or Our Lady of Miracles is guarded, a beautiful image of the Virgin before which Christopher Columbus himself prayed moments before beginning his particular crusade.

The space offers some beautiful scenery and is rich in historical stories and artwork.

Caravel Dock

In the Muelle de las Carabelas Museum (Caravel Dock Museum) are reproductions of La Niña, La Pinta and La Santa María which were built in 1992 to celebrate the 5th Centenary of the Discovery of America. It gets its name from the Muelle de las Carabelas or the Caravel Dock.

Besides the replicas of the boats, which are its main attraction, the Muelle de las Carabelas Museum has a visitor centre, the medieval quarter (recreated around the dock) and the Island of Encuentro, which attempts to recreate the indigenous culture of the island of Guanahani, the first island where Christopher Columbus disembarked on the 12th of October 1492, and which he named San Salvador.

The excursions were followed by a beautiful long lunch at Mariscos Carrillo on the beach where a 5-course lunch was served, including fabulous fish, clams, pork and local wines.

Everyone was then given a few hours to relax and get ready for the Gala Dinner, which took place in Casa Colon.