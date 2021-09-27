News

It’s All Snow at Alpinefest 2021

It’s All Snow at Alpinefest 2021

As the ski season approaches and the possibility of hitting the slopes for the first time in a long time becomes a reality, I met up with some of our Austrian friends in Johnnie Fox’s on Friday evening as they launched the Ski Club of Ireland’s Alpinefest!

With 80,000 Irish travelling every year for a ski holiday pre pandemic, 2021/22 could be a bumper year for this side of the business.

Orla Markey told me that the season is doing well and Michelle Anderson of Topflight said: “All indications are looking towards a very positive ski season.

“Skiers simply want to get back on the slopes. Booking levels are very strong across all our featured resorts and throughout the season.

“The tried and tested Austrian resorts of Zell am See, Westendorf and Mayrhofen are proving very popular, however, there has also been significant interest in the resort of Schladming, which Topflight is featuring for the first time for Winter 21/22.

“In Andorra, Pas de la Casa is a hot favourite whilst in France Val Thorens is currently leading the way in terms of resort choice for those choosing to holiday in the French Alps.”

Meanwhile, Yvonne Rosenstatter of the Salzburgerland State Tourist Board and Elena Protopopow of the Tirol Tourist Board both had messages welcoming everyone back to the slopes.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director and Owner Irish Travel Trade Network, has worked in the Irish Travel Industry for over two decades, having worked for many different Irish and Global Organisations. Sharon has accumulated experience in a wide variety of disciplines before her latest venture in the acquisition of The Irish Travel Trade Network and Business Traveller Ireland in 2020.

Related Items

More in News

ITTN Exclusive Interview: Caroline Beteta, CEO & President of Visit California

Fionn DavenportSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Dublin Airport Platinum Services

Fionn DavenportSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

Portugal to Lift Covid Restrictions from 1 October

Fionn DavenportSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

American Airlines to Resume Transatlantic Services from Shannon in May 2022

Fionn DavenportSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

Ireland Ends Mandatory Hotel Quarantine

Fionn DavenportSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

400 Countries Now Granted WTTC’s ‘Safe Travel Stamp’

Fionn DavenportSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

La Palma Airport Reopens but all Flights Still Off as Volcano Spews Lava

Fionn DavenportSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

Irish Ferries’ ‘Frightfully’ Good Halloween Deals to Britain

Fionn DavenportSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus-Owner Star of Show as Airline Shares Climb with Covid Travel Easing

Fionn DavenportSeptember 27, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn