It’s All Snow at Alpinefest 2021

As the ski season approaches and the possibility of hitting the slopes for the first time in a long time becomes a reality, I met up with some of our Austrian friends in Johnnie Fox’s on Friday evening as they launched the Ski Club of Ireland’s Alpinefest!

With 80,000 Irish travelling every year for a ski holiday pre pandemic, 2021/22 could be a bumper year for this side of the business.

Orla Markey told me that the season is doing well and Michelle Anderson of Topflight said: “All indications are looking towards a very positive ski season.

“Skiers simply want to get back on the slopes. Booking levels are very strong across all our featured resorts and throughout the season.

“The tried and tested Austrian resorts of Zell am See, Westendorf and Mayrhofen are proving very popular, however, there has also been significant interest in the resort of Schladming, which Topflight is featuring for the first time for Winter 21/22.

“In Andorra, Pas de la Casa is a hot favourite whilst in France Val Thorens is currently leading the way in terms of resort choice for those choosing to holiday in the French Alps.”

Meanwhile, Yvonne Rosenstatter of the Salzburgerland State Tourist Board and Elena Protopopow of the Tirol Tourist Board both had messages welcoming everyone back to the slopes.