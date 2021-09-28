ITIC Says Relaxation of US Travel Ban Is a ”Gamechanger” for Irish Tourism

The relaxation of the US travel ban will be a “gamechanger” for Irish tourism, according to the Irish Tourism and Industry Confederation (ITIC).

As travel between the US and Europe reopens, it will change the future of Irish tourism its recovery – if it is delivered and supported appropriately.

Trade relationship

America has been considered as a key partner in the Irish trade sector for many years.

Pre-pandemic, Aer Lingus had developed Dublin as a strategic hub between the North American bloc and the European continent.

The ITIC explains the relationship further. ”Facilities at Aer Lingus and coveted US pre-clearance facilities gave Dublin, as well as Shannon, a competitive advantage over many international rivals.

Effectively Europe via Ireland was the destination being sold to Americans. Likewise, Europeans had an easy and cost-effective route to the USA via Dublin’s hub.

”By 2019 this had resulted in 18 different US gateways, operated by 5 airlines, with direct routes to Ireland. ”

Pre-Covid, it is estimated that American tourists were spending close to €2 billion in Ireland. Of course, all of this was put on pause when the travel ban hit in March 2020.

So as the ban was lifted last week, people of all ages let out a sigh of relief. It was time to meet family and friends again and get the tourism industry back up and running.

RECOVERY

However, the ITIC suggests reopening alone cannot be enough for the tourism sector to recover. A recovery stimulus package must be introduced by the Irish government to support the industry.

Aviation and tourism stakeholders in Ireland have been calling on the government to provide a comprehensive stimulus package to reboot connectivity. The upcoming budget in October will play a key role in this.

The ITIC explains. ”This includes an extension of the Wage Subsidy Scheme out to June, certainty on the 9 per cent Vat rate, and a step-change in tourism investment including a doubling of international marketing funds. Employers will also need to be supported in terms of job creation.”

The statement ends with a hopeful but calling message. ”Irish tourism can recover. The industry is up for the challenge and will deliver. It’s now time for the government to engage.”