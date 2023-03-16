ITC Expands Into Ireland with Dublin Airport Packages

ITC has announced it is now offering packages for the Irish market from Dublin Airport. Packages can be booked with all ITC brands, which include Inspiring Travel, Rainbow, Regent, and sporting operator, Spectate.

Offering bespoke tailormade itineraries, ITC aims to support agents in the region as best it can and has an agent toolkit available here, in addition to a dedicated Agent Sales Team for Inspiring Travel solely focused on serving travel agent partners. Offering combined experience of over 180 years, the team of Travel Specialists offers dedicated agent support for all Inspiring Travel enquiries.

ITC also offers a dedicated trade Facebook group to keep agents updated with the latest news.

ITC trade partnership director, Di Selby said: “We’re delighted to be expanding into the Irish market and to build relationships with new agent contacts. We are passionate about travel and we have a quality offering from all our brands that sit under the ITC quality kitemark. The expansion into Ireland is an exciting next step, so we’re looking forward to supporting our partners in Ireland and reaching a new audience.”

The ITC portfolio consists of the following:

Inspiring Travel – luxury specialist, Inspiring Travel, has been taking clients across the globe to the world’s most iconic destinations for nearly 50 years; from Australia to Antigua, Singapore to Sri Lanka and Morocco to the Maldives, to enjoy exclusively personalised travel experiences. [email protected].

Rainbow – with a focus on nature and responsible tourism, Rainbow helps clients discover the beauty of our planet – notably Africa (including Madagascar) and Latin America – in a truly authentic way. From mountain gorilla tracking to intimate safari bush camps, led by experienced guides who live and breathe the destinations, Rainbow is built on a belief that travel should have a positive impact on the world. [email protected].

Regent – has been pioneers in creating small group and tailor-made tours to some of the most extraordinary and often off-the-beaten-track places in the world since 1970. Passionate about sharing their love for the path less travelled, the team have over 50 years’ experience and are experts in taking clients to experience the heart of a destination, in a way that’s ethically responsible and individual. [email protected].

Spectate – Spectate is the UK’s leading provider of luxury sports tours and tailor-made experiences around sporting events. For over 30 years, the passionate Spectate team has delivered ‘I was there’ moments across the globe in ultimate style and luxury, including F1, cricket, rugby, golf and tennis, giving clients the opportunity to get closer to the action. [email protected].