ITB Berlin cancels in person conference for 2022

ITB Berlin 2022 will not take place in person next year.

Due to current Covid restrictions, the show will focus on a virtual convention instead.

Depending on circumstances there may be in-person ITB Berlin satellite events during the year.

Martin Ecknig, chief executive of Messe Berlin explains the decision.

“Naturally, we examined the possibility of postponing ITB Berlin until summer. However, after consulting with our partners we decided to retain the dates in early March.

“The annual dates of ITB Berlin are deliberately chosen, as our customers mostly do business now or around March. These are important for the travel industry, as the summer months are the main period for travel and tourism operations.”

“We are doing everything to support a travel industry hard-hit by the pandemic and in 2022 are planning a series of additional services and events in virtual and in-person formats.”, he continued.

ITB will have a virtual stream of conferences and discussions as a replacement, followed by its digital business day on March 17th.