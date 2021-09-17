News

Italy to Make Vaccine Passport Mandatory for all Workers

Italy has become the first country in Europe to make vaccine passports mandatory for all public and private sector workers.

Italy’s version of the EU Digital Covid Certificate is known as the Green Pass, and from 15 October all employees must be in possession of one or face suspension.

Workers who can’t prove that they’ve been vaccinated, had a PCR test or recovered from Covid cannot be sacked, but they will be suspended without pay after five days and face possible fines of up to €1,500.

“We are extending the obligation of the green pass to the entire world of work, public and private, and we are doing so for two essential reasons: to make these places safer and to make our vaccination campaign even stronger,” health minister Roberto Speranza told the media.

The vote in favour of the new measure was overwhelming, with 189 voting for it in the Italian Senate, 32 against and two abstaining.

Fionn Davenport

