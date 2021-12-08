Italy tightens rules for the unvaccinated

The Italian government has brought in strict new ‘super green pass’ rules aimed at the unvaccinated and those who have not recovered from Covid.

From Monday, 6 December, the unvaccinated are excluded from most public spaces, including restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres and sporting events.

The measures, which Prime Minister Mario Draghi says are needed to “preserve normality”, will be in place until at least 15 January but may be extended further into 2022.

The new rules

The new rules on the ‘super’ or rafforzato green pass are somewhat complicated by the four-tier system of risk assessment that the country has been living with since virtually the start of the pandemic.

The unvaccinated and those not recovered from Covid will be unable to access many venues that previously accepted the green pass, regardless of what tier zone they are in.

But for other venues such as museums, shopping centres and ski resorts, the super green pass requirements will only apply in the higher risk ‘orange’ zone – and in some cases will even depend on the day of the week, or whether it’s a public holiday.

The complicated new rules are available in full here (in Italian).