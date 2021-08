Italy Lifts Quarantine Restrictions on UK Travellers

Good news for travellers from Britain and Northern Ireland, as Italy will lift quarantine restrictions on arrivals from tomorrow, 31 August.

From tomorrow, visitors from the UK who’ve been double jabbed will only have to present an antigen or PCR test taken in the days before departure.

Italian health authorities imposed a five-day quarantine on UK arrivals in June.

Italy, which is part of the EU Digital Covid Certificate system, has recognised the NHS’ Covid Pass.