News

Italy Bans Cruise Ships from Venice – Again

Italy Bans Cruise Ships from Venice – Again

The Italian government has suspended the passage of large cruise ships through the Venice lagoon. Effective from 1 August, cruise ships in excess of 25,000 tonnes will be barred from the historic centre until a new terminal at the industrial port of Marghera is built.

The ban announced by Italian prime minister Mario Draghi is the latest chapter in a long-running standoff between anti-cruise ship campaigners and the Venetian tourist industry.

Venice is a UNESCO World Heritage site, but the organisation has threatened to delist the city unless it stops large cruise ships from entering the lagoon, as their presence threatens the fragile infrastructure of the historic centre by generating waves and pollution.

The government had initially banned cruise ships from the lagoon in April, but the reopening of the city in June still saw the arrival of cruise liners into the historic city.

A commissioner has been appointed to fast-track the refurbishment of the Marghera docks, but it’s not clear when facilities will be ready to welcome the big ships.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the body which represents roughly 90 per cent of the cruise industry, has welcomed the decision, saying: “The cruise industry has been supportive of a new approach for many years, so this is a major step forward.

“Also, the government’s decision to appoint a special commissioner to fast-track the process is a welcome development. We now look forward to progress being made towards the provision of alternative docking arrangements in time for the 2022 season.”

Meanwhile, it’s unclear what cruise companies who have Venice on their summer itineraries will do, although it’s likely they will be forced to cancel stops in the city until the new port is ready.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Oman Opens First Digital Travel Trade Booking Platform

Fionn DavenportJuly 14, 2021
Read More

The EU Digital Covid Certificate: What You Need to Know

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Travel Tip Tuesday: Michelle Ryan from Royal Caribbean

Allie SheehanJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Adds Knock-Bergamo Route to Winter Schedule

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Registration Now Open for in-Person Brand USA Travel Week Europe 2021 in October

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Air Services to Double at Shannon Airport

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Europcar Chief says Car Rental Prices due to Vehicle Shortage

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

United to Go Electric by 2026

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Travel Tech Firm Bookaway Secures €39m Funding

Fionn DavenportJuly 13, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn