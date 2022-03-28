ITAA’s Travel Trade Shows in Cork & Dublin Next Week

Over 150 exhibitors set course for 2022 Irish Travel Trade Shows

The Official Irish Travel Trade Shows are taking place next week in Dublin and for the first time, Cork. The trade shows will start in Cork at The Imperial Hotel on Wednesday 6th April. The second will be held in Hotel Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin on Thursday 7th April.

This will be the sixth official trade show of the Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) and is open to all licensed travel agents and tour operators and promises to be a fantastic two days out with over 150 exhibitors, prize giveaways throughout both shows. There will also be an Exhibitor & Visitor Buffet Dinner & After Show Networking Event each evening. Each show is FREE to register for all Irish travel professionals.

These two events are Ireland’s largest ever travel trade shows and offer an unrivalled opportunity for travel professionals to connect face-to-face with over 150 of the world’s best-know and most exciting brands including airlines, National and Regional Tourist Organisations, Bedbanks, Car Hire and Rail companies, Ocean and River Cruise companies, Technology companies, Theme and Leisure Parks, Ferry companies, International Hotels and Travel Insurance companies.

There will be lots of exciting exhibitor competitions running on the day including flights, accommodation and lots of goodies. Visitors will be in with a chance to win a trip to Lapland, a place on a Saudi Fam Trip, oodles of return trips from Shannon Airport to various European destinations, and lots more! Check out prizes HERE.

The trade show is open to visitors from 5pm to 7.30pm and all staff from Tour Operators or Travel Agents are then invited to attend the Buffet Dinner and After Show Networking Event, sponsored by Andalucía & Spanish Tourism Boards. Other sponsors of the event include Cork Airport, Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “The Irish Travel Industry Shows 2022 will be like no other. The travel industry has a huge appetite to get back out and to see what the various suppliers and destinations have to offer. And these Shows are already proving to be bigger than ever before. They are an invaluable opportunity for travel agents and tour operators to network with their fellow professionals and discover the latest in travel innovation, product demonstrations and new customer experiences from both Irish and international exhibitors.”

“While this is our sixth annual Irish Travel Trade Show in Dublin, it is our first show in Cork which will open the show up to travel professionals in the Munster region. We’re looking forward to welcoming professionals from all levels of the travel trade, with more exhibitors to meet and more opportunities for networking this year.”

The Irish Travel Trade Shows are organised on behalf of the ITAA, by Business Exhibitions. The shows are the most important trade event in the Irish Travel Trade calendar as they are specifically designed to benefit travel agents including owner managers and counter staff.

Registration to attend The Official Irish Travel Trade Show is FREE and open to all licensed travel agents and tour operators. To register your attendance and to find out more information visit: www.irishtraveltradeshow.com.