ITAA’s Irish Travel Industry Awards Member Finalists Announced

The Irish Travel Industry Awards member finalists shortlist has been released.

The overall winners will be announced and presented with their awards at a ceremony in the Round Room of the Mansion House, Dublin on Thursday 26th January.

The Irish Travel Industry Awards – in association with MSC Cruises – will be attended by 500 travel agents, suppliers and travel professionals. Eoghan Corry, journalist and expert on all things travel, will entertain attendees as the MC for the night.

The Irish Travel Industry Awards give the opportunity for leading travel professionals in the Irish Travel Industry to be honoured. These distinguished raise the profile of the finalist within and outside of the industry.

The member finalists have been drawn from Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) member travel agents who have excelled in their given category over the previous 12 months. The Irish Travel Industry awards are an initiative of the ITAA in association with MSC Cruises and supported by Travel Centres and Worldchoice.

Speaking about the awards, Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said: “The ITAA is really looking forward to celebrating the hard work of the leading agents in the industry. The nominated finalists truly deserve recognition and praise for their comeback after the pandemic. It has not been easy three years and I want to congratulate every nominee and wish them the best of luck next week.”

ITAA CEO Pat Dawson

The event is organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions Limited with headline sponsor MSC Cruises. Award categories are sponsored by MSC Cruises, Dublin Airport, Germany Tourist Office, Spanish Tourist Office, Shannon Airport, Princess Cruises, Cork Airport, APT Travel Marvel, McCarthy Insurance Group, Hertz, Royal Caribbean International and Emirates. The event is also sponsored by Mediahuis.

For more information on the awards event please see www.irishtravelindustryawards.com

Irish Travel Industry Awards 2023 ITAA Member Finalists are:

ITAA Corporate Travel Agency of the year award

Club Travel

Hannon Travel

The Travel Broker

ITAA Travel Agency of the year award (over 10 employees)

Cassidy Travel

Click&Go

Best4Travel

ITAA Travel Agency of the year (under 10 employees)