News

ITAA Urges Government to Adopt EU Covid-19 Certificates ‘as Soon as Possible’

ITAA Urges Government to Adopt EU Covid-19 Certificates ‘as Soon as Possible’

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has called on the government to “support and engage” with the EU over the implementation of the EU Covid-19 Certificate, as the Digital Green Certificate is now known. Implementation of the certificates could allow travel to resume within the EU “later this year,” it says, and that they could “help to repair some of the damage caused to the Irish travel sector as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The certificates will be introduced on June 3, with each member state given six weeks to put the system into place. The ITAA says any delay would mean “Ireland will fall behind other EU member states in terms of reopening inbound and outbound travel, which would cause further problems for the Irish travel industry.”

ITAA CEO Pat Dawson said, “We are calling on Government to ensure that there is no delay in the rollout of the [EU Covid-19 Certificates], to avoid being left behind as the other 26 EU countries begin to reopen their borders for travel. This initiative will not work unless all member states are prepared and willing to implement the certificates in a timely manner and follow the same structure across all EU countries.”

He continued, “We want to work with Government to implement this initiative as soon as possible in order to begin avoid falling behind other EU member states, so that we are well prepared in order to safely resume international travel.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Chaos Looms as US Airport Security Faces Staff Shortages

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Belfast Travel Team Open Their Doors as Holiday Bookings Soar

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

New Disney Ship Will Feature First Disney Attraction at Sea

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Break & Breathe with Barbados

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

Princess Cruises Announces Caribbean & Panama Canal Cruises for 2022-2023 Season

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

JetBlue Takesa Delivery of Jet for First Transatlantic Service

Fionn DavenportApril 30, 2021
Read More

daa Records €284m Loss Due To Impact Of COVID-19 On Travel

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

EU Parliament Green Lights Next Step for Covid-19 Certificate

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Ryanair & Trinity College Launch Sustainable Research Centre

Fionn DavenportApril 29, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn