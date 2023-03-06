ITAA to Host 2023 Annual Conference in Antalya

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has formally announced that its 2023 Annual Conference will take place from 10-15 October in Antalya, Türkiye.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA commented: “We are thrilled to be welcomed by the Turkish Tourism Board and are very excited to experience the wonders of Antalya. We know that Türkiye is very popular with the Irish holidaymaker, with over 130,000 Irish tourists visiting between January and November last year. We are very excited to see why.”

ITAA CEO Pat Dawson

Arzu Kahraman Yilmaz, Director of the Turkish Tourism Board, UK & Ireland commented: “Türkiye is delighted to have been chosen as the host destination for the ITAA Conference in Antalya this year. Ireland is an important, growing market for Türkiye, and recovered well in 2022.

“Antalya is a popular Turkish destination, with its stunning coastline, a wide range of accommodation, excellent cuisine, and historical sites, and will become more accessible for Irish visitors in 2023 with the introduction of SunExpress’ new direct service from Dublin. We look forward to welcoming representatives from the Irish travel industry to Antalya later this year, and showcasing this stunning destination to them,” she said.

Antalya, one of the most visited cities in the world is surrounded by the spectacular Tauros Mountains and the 640-kilometre Mediterranean coastline.

Traces of ancient civilisations can be found at magnificent buildings, temples and even preserved ancient cities.

Türkiye promises to be a unique destination, with fascinating history, natural attractions and blend of cultures.

Registration details will be announced in due course.