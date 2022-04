Yesterday, the ITAA Roadshow came to a close as day 2 wrapped up in the Hotel Riu Plaza The Gresham in Dublin. Another event that is evidence of a major rebound in the travel industry exhibited in the first quarter of this year.

Over 200 travel professionals gathered at the trade show to discuss good business and discover new networking opportunities. The ITAA was thrilled to reunite with the travel industry face-to-face for a fantastic night of networking, socializing and all things travel.