ITAA reschedule Irish Travel Industry Awards for January 2023

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has confirmed that the next Irish Travel Industry Awards will be taking place in January 2023.

The event was originally meant to take place in January 2022 but has been postponed due to Covid-19.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “We are looking forward to a revival of the Irish Travel Industry in 2022 after such a difficult period for our industry and look forward to celebrating with style in 2023. Events such as these are an invaluable opportunity for travel agents and tour operators to have their hard work recognised, celebrate their successes and network with their fellow professionals from Ireland and abroad.”

He continued, “Naturally we were very disappointed to have to postpone the eleventh annual Irish Travel Industry Awards last year, however, as always the welfare of our members, suppliers and customers is paramount, and in the interests of safeguarding these groups and others we decided to delay these events until 2023 when the risk of COVID will hopefully have passed.”

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions and organiser of the Awards on behalf of the ITAA, stated, ‘’While we are disappointed to have to postpone the Irish Travel Industry Awards once again due to COVID, we are delighted to be continuing our partnership with the Irish Travel Agents Association into 2023. We look forward to recognizing the hard work of professionals throughout the industry when hopefully we will be able to celebrate this wonderful industry.’’

Organised on behalf of the ITAA by Business Exhibitions, the event looks forward to celebrating the achievements of the Irish Travel Industry for the coming year at this later date in the Mansion House, Dublin.