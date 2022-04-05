ITAA Irish Travel Trade Shows on this Week!

The Irish Travel Trade Shows taking place this coming week in Dublin and for the first time, Cork. These are the official trade shows of the Irish Travel Agents Association.

Cork Event – Imperial Hotel Cork from 5pm to 7.30pm – Wed, 6th April

Dublin Event – Hotel Riu Plaza The Gresham, O’Connell St. from 5pm to 7.30pm – Thurs, 7th April

This will be the sixth Irish Travel Trade Show in Dublin and the first in Cork. They promise to be a fantastic two days, offering an unrivalled opportunity for travel professionals and media to connect face-to-face with over 150 of the world’s best-know and most exciting brands including airlines, National and Regional Tourist Organisations, Car Hire and Rail companies, Ocean and River Cruise companies, Technology companies, Theme and Leisure Parks, Ferry companies, International Hotels and Travel Insurance companies.

Each show is FREE to register for all Irish travel professionals including travel media.

Over 150 exhibitors set course for 2022 Irish Travel Trade Shows

There will be lots of exhibitor competitions including flights, accommodation and goodies. Visitors will be in with a chance to win a trip to Lapland, a place on a Saudi Fam Trip, oodles of return trips from Shannon Airport to various European destinations, and more! Check out prizes HERE.

The trade show is open to visitors from 5pm to 7.30pm and all staff from Tour Operators or Travel Agents are then invited to attend the Buffet Dinner and After Show Networking Event, sponsored by Andalucía & Spanish Tourism Boards. Other sponsors of the event include Cork Airport, Dublin Airport and Shannon Airport.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA, said, “The Irish Travel Industry Shows 2022 will be like no other. The travel industry has a huge appetite to get back out and to see what the various suppliers and destinations have to offer. And these Shows are already proving to be bigger than ever before. They are an invaluable opportunity for travel agents and tour operators to network with their fellow professionals and discover the latest in travel innovation, product demonstrations and new customer experiences from both Irish and international exhibitors.”

If attending, please register for the show HERE.

For more information on the show and exhibitors please visit www.irishtraveltradeshow.com.