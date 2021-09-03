ITAA Conference Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the ITAA Conference 2021, which will take place in the Portuguese town of Évora from 14-17 October.
Click here for your registration form and here for travel requirements and information.
Transfers
Complementary transfers to / from Évora will be provided for the following flights:
Outbound: Wednesday 13 October
DUBLIN – LISBON
10:40 – 13:20
TAP Air Portugal – TP 1323
Outbound: Thursday 14 October
DUBLIN – LISBON
10:40 – 13:20
TAP Air Portugal – TP 1323
DUBLIN – LISBON
19:30 – 22:15
TAP Air Portugal – TP 1327
Return: Sunday 17 October
LISBON – DUBLIN
16:00 – 18:45
TAP Air Portugal – TP 1324
Itinerary
The ITAA has also announced details of the fun and exciting itinerary that will accompany the conference.
Wednesday 13 October
Thursday 14 October
All Delegates arrive in Évora for a 3 night stay at the Vila Gale Évora Hotel. Buffet dinner on arrival.
Friday 15 October
ITAA Conference followed by a late afternoon walking tour of Évora. Dinner at the charming 15th century Convent do Espinheiro Historical Hotel & Spa.
Saturday 16 October
Enjoy a visit to Monsaraz, an extremely beautiful medieval town, followed by a Gala Dinner in Pousada de Estremoz, a 14th century Castle.
Sunday 17 October
Delegates return home – or join post conference tour for 2 nights available by Alentejo Promotion Bureau returning on the evening of 19 October from Faro.
TAP Air Portugal Official Carrier
TAP Air Portugal is the official carrier for the ITAA conference and they have a discount code available for participants of the conference. Please click here for details.
