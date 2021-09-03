News

ITAA Conference Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the ITAA Conference 2021, which will take place in the Portuguese town of Évora from 14-17 October.

Click here for your registration form and here for travel requirements and information.

Transfers

Complementary transfers to / from Évora will be provided for the following flights:

Outbound: Wednesday 13 October

DUBLIN – LISBON

10:40 – 13:20

TAP Air Portugal – TP 1323

Outbound: Thursday 14 October

DUBLIN – LISBON

10:40 – 13:20

TAP Air Portugal – TP 1323

DUBLIN – LISBON

19:30 – 22:15

TAP Air Portugal – TP 1327

Return: Sunday 17 October

LISBON – DUBLIN

16:00 – 18:45

TAP Air Portugal – TP 1324

Itinerary

The ITAA has also announced details of the fun and exciting itinerary that will accompany the conference.

Wednesday 13 October

Golfers travel to Troia for overnight at the Aqualuz Troia Lagoa in Troia followed by golf on the 14th October in Troia Resort Golf, voted one of Continental Europe’s best 10 resorts by Golf World Magazine.

Thursday 14 October

All Delegates arrive in Évora for a 3 night stay at the Vila Gale Évora Hotel. Buffet dinner on arrival.

Friday 15 October

ITAA Conference followed by a late afternoon walking tour of Évora. Dinner at the charming 15th century Convent do Espinheiro Historical Hotel & Spa.

Saturday 16 October

Enjoy a visit to Monsaraz, an extremely beautiful medieval town, followed by a Gala Dinner in Pousada de Estremoz, a 14th century Castle.

Sunday 17 October

Delegates return home – or join post conference tour for 2 nights available by Alentejo Promotion Bureau returning on the evening of 19 October from Faro.

TAP Air Portugal Official Carrier

TAP Air Portugal is the official carrier for the ITAA conference and they have a discount code available for participants of the conference. Please click here for details.

 

