ITAA Conference 2022 – Dates & Destination Announced

By Shane Cullen
ITAA Conference 2022 is in Huelva, Spain from 6th – 9th of October. Registration is now open for the ITAA Conference – click here for your registration form.

Itinerary for ITAA Conference 2022

Golfers:
Wednesday 5th October

Golfers travel to Faro and transfer to Huelva for overnight at the Hotel Fuerte El Rompido, followed by Dinner at 8.00pm in El Rompido Village at Restaurant Caribe II.

Thursday 6th October

11.45 Departure to Golf Club with 12.45 First Tee off of golf at Golf El Rompido 18 holes with picnic lunch included. Return to Hotel for welcome dinner with the main group. 

El Rompido Golf Course
Hotel Fuerte El Rompido

Main Group:
Thursday 6th October

All Delegates arrive in Huelva for a 3 night stay at the Hotel Fuerte El Rompido. Welcome dinner at the Hotel at 8pm.

Friday 7th October
Breakfast at the hotel at 8am with ITAA Conference starting at 9am. Departure for dinner at Hacienda Ballemari at 8pm.

Saturday 8th October
Excursion Options:

Option 1. Jabugo Experience – Departing at 08.30

Option 2. Caravels Dock + Cave of Wonders Departing at 09.00

Option 3. Cycling Route – El Rompido – Marismas del Odiel

4pm Return to Hotel. 8pm Departure to “Casa Colon” in the city of Huelva for Gala Dinner. 8.30pm Gala Dinner. 11.30pm Departure to the hotel 

Sunday 9th October
Breakfast and departure to Faro Airport or post conference tour staying on in the Hotel Fuerte El Rompido and exploring more of the local area returning on Tuesday 11th October. Details of FAM to follow.

Aer Lingus Official Carrier for the ITAA Conference

Aer Lingus, as official carrier for the ITAA conference, have a discount code available for participants of the conference. Please click here for details. Please book flights as soon as possible due to limited availability. Complimentary transfers to/from Faro will be provided for the following flights:

Outbound: Wed, 5th Oct
DUBLIN – FAROAER LINGUSEI 49207:45 – 10:45
CORK – FARORYANAIRFR 994706:45 – 09:20
SHANNON – FARORYANAIRFR 230307:05 – 09:50
Outbound: Thurs, 6th Oct
DUBLIN – FAROAER LINGUSEI 49207:45 – 10:45
AER LINGUSEI 49619:15 – 22:15
RYANAIRFR713207:10 – 10:00 
CORK – FAROAER LINGUSEI8981955 – 2225
Return: Sun, 9th Oct
FARO – DUBLINAER LINGUSEI 49311:55 – 14:55
AER LINGUSEI 49722:55 – 01:50
FARO – CORKAER LINGUSEI 89314:15 – 16:50 
RYANAIRFR994814:10 – 16:45
Post FAM – Tues, 11th Oct
FARO – DUBLINAER LINGUSEI 49722:55 – 01:50
FARO – CORKAER LINGUSEI 89923:05 – 01:35

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
