ITAA Conference 2021: Reboot, Restart, Now

Registration is now open for the ITAA Conference 2021.

The conference takes place on 15th October in Evora, Portugal. Click here to register.

Attendees will hear about how Brexit and the pandemic have impacted the travel industry. There are discussions regarding staff recruitment and mention alongside sustainable tourism.

As we get closer to the date of travel, the itinerary for the conference is taking shape.

Itinerary

Wednesday 13 October Golfers travel to Troia for overnight at the Aqualuz Troia Lagoa in Troia followed by golf on the 14th October in Troia Resort Golf, voted one of Continental Europe’s best 10 resorts by Golf World Magazine.

Thursday 14 October All Delegates arrive in Évora for a 3-night stay at the Vila Gale Évora Hotel. Buffet dinner on arrival.

Friday 15 October ITAA Conference, followed by a late afternoon walking tour of Évora. Dinner at the charming 15th-century Convent do Espinheiro Historical Hotel & Spa.

Saturday 16 October Enjoy a visit to Monsaraz, an extremely beautiful medieval town, followed by a Gala Dinner in Pousada de Estremoz, a 14th century Castle.

Sunday 17 October Delegates return home – or join a post-conference tour for 2 nights available by Alentejo Promotion Bureau returning on the evening of 19 October from Faro.

Necessary Information