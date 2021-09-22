ITAA Conference 2021: Reboot, Restart, Now

Itinerary
Wednesday 13 October Golfers travel to Troia for overnight at the Aqualuz Troia Lagoa in Troia followed by golf on the 14th October in Troia Resort Golf, voted one of Continental Europe’s best 10 resorts by Golf World Magazine.
Thursday 14 October All Delegates arrive in Évora for a 3-night stay at the Vila Gale Évora Hotel. Buffet dinner on arrival.
Friday 15 October ITAA Conference, followed by a late afternoon walking tour of Évora. Dinner at the charming 15th-century Convent do Espinheiro Historical Hotel & Spa.
Saturday 16 October Enjoy a visit to Monsaraz, an extremely beautiful medieval town, followed by a Gala Dinner in Pousada de Estremoz, a 14th century Castle.
Sunday 17 October Delegates return home – or join a post-conference tour for 2 nights available by Alentejo Promotion Bureau returning on the evening of 19 October from Faro.
Necessary Information
All the necessary information you need is below regarding:
