ITAA Benevolent Fund Gets a New Crew

After a year of unimaginable hardships, the ITAA Benevolent Fund has been relaunched with a new crew and a view to help you.

This past year has seen the world close in around us, resulting in unimaginable hardships for people across the globe – not least in our own industry, which has been decimated beyond measure.

Whether your hardship is financial or health-related, the ITAA Benevolent Fund – here to support any owner or employee of an agency who is, or was, a member of the ITAA who need it most.

These are unprecedented times of enormous difficulty and there are a multitude of reasons why anyone should reach a point where they need a helping hand.

Whatever the reason, the ITAA Benevolent Fund is here for you. All you have to do is reach out to any one of the committee members for advice and support. All contact is entirely confidential.

New Members

John Galligan has stepped down as a valued trustee after 10 years’ dedicated work and support with the Fund. Two new members have joined – Carrie Day of Intrepid Travel and Sharon Jordan of the Irish Travel Trade Network.

The first order of business is to wish John all the best and to thank him for his commitment and friendship over the last decade.

The Fund moves on but remains, as ever, ready to help. Click here to see committee member Audrey Headon’ answer some questions about what we can do for you. We’re also on social media, check out our Facebook group, Twitter and LinkedIn.

List of Trustees on the ITAA Benevolent Fund Board

Sharon Jordan

Audrey Headon

Frances Grogan

Maria Dilworth

Barry Walsh

Carrie Day

Bepi Gaidoni