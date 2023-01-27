ITAA Awards 2023 Rewarding Winners Across the Board

The annual Irish Travel Agents Association hosted the 2023 ITAA Awards in Dublin’s city centre. The travel trade descended on the Mansion House.
Robblie Smart was awarded the “On the Road Hero” award posthumously. Going forward, this award will have his name. At last count almost €18k was raised for the Robbie Smart Fund illustrating the tight-knit nature of our industry. In an event that brings the Irish travel trade together, it shows how willing we are to support and celebrate one another. Robbie, along with those from across the industry who we lost since COVID began were remembered in a touching tribute.
With emotions running high in the audience, Eoghan Corry, MC for the evening, guided the guests through the extensive award categories.
Destinations Category (sponsored by MIG)
Best Summer Destination – Spain
Best Winter Destination – Lanzarote
Best Worldwide City Destination – New York
Best Ski Destination – Andorra
Best Worldwide Theme Park – Universal Orlando Resort
Excellence in Trade Relations Category (sponsored by the Spanish Tourist Board)
Cruise Trade Team of the Year was awarded to Princess Cruises with a delighted Rebecca Kelly collecting the award.
Travel Trade Team of the Year went to Classic Resorts.
Airline Trade Team of the Year went to Aer Lingus
Industry Service Provider Category (sponsored by Princess Cruises)
Ferry Company of the Year – Irish Ferries
Accommodation Provider of the Year – Bookabed
Tourist Board of the Year – Spanish Tourist Office
Travel Insurance Provider of the Year – Blue Insurance
Car Hire Company of the Year – Hertz
Technology Provider of the Year – Amadeus
Excellence in Cruise Category (sponsored by Visit Germany)
River Cruise Line of the Year – Uniworld Cruises
Ultra Luxury Cruise Line of the Year – Silversea
Premium Cruise Line of the Year – Celebrity Cruises
Main Stream Cruise Line of the Year – Royal Caribbean
Tour Operator Award Category (sponsored by Hertz)
Long Haul Tour Operator – Classic Resorts
Best Irish Owned Tour Operator – Classic Resorts
Ski Tour Operator of the Year – Crystal Ski
Best European Tour Operator of the Year – TUI Ireland
Excellence in Air Travel (sponsored by Dublin Airport)
Airline of the Year: Best Business Class – Emirates
Airline of the Year: Best long-haul airlines originating from Ireland – Emirates
Airline of the Year: Ireland to North America – Aer Lingus
Airline of the Year – Ireland to Europe – Aer Lingus
ITAA Member Travel Agency Award (sponsored by Shannon Airport)
ITAA Travel Agency of the Year (under 10 employees) – Travel Escape
ITAA Travel Agency of the Year (over 10 employees) – Cassidy Travel
ITAA Corporate Travel Agency of the Year – Club Travel
ITAA Member People Awards (sponsored by Emirates)
Behind-The-Scenes-Champion: Galina Urban from Cassidy Travel
Shining Star Awards: Michelle McManus from Best4Travel
Rising Star Award: Josie Carrigy from Arrow Tours
Contribution to the Travel Industry Award (sponsored by Cork Airport)
Contribution to the Travel Industry Award went to a visibly moved Valerie Metcalfe (Formerly FCM Ireland)