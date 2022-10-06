ITAA Annual Conference Kicked Off in Huelva this Morning

Attendees arrived in Huelva this morning for the Irish Travel Agents Association annual conference.

The event will run from 6-9 October 2022 in Huelva, Spain and will give travel industry professionals many valuable opportunities to network and up-skill, as well as learn more about the international travel trade.

It’s not all work though, as the group start with a round of golf today and has an itinerary full of activities and cultural experiences to enjoy in the coming days.

ITTN is represented by Jack Goddard for the next few days. Speaking with Jack earlier today, he said that the group’s spirits are high and the Hotel Fuerte El Rompido, where the attendees are staying, is beautiful. Everyone is taking some time to unwind this afternoon and a dinner is planned tonight ahead of a busy day tomorrow.

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA said, “The Annual Conference is a highlight of the travel trade and press calendars in Ireland, as it provides us with an opportunity to meet with our colleagues from both home and abroad, as well as discover more about the city of Huelva in the popular Andalusia region. These events are essential for allowing the important partnership between Ireland, Huelva, Andalusia and other Spanish regions to continue to grow at every level of tourism, culture and business.”