ITAA Announces Elections for President

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced that elections to select a new president will take place prior to its AGM on 17 June.

There are two candidates in the running:

Paul Hackett (proposed by Clare Dunne) is the owner and CEO of ClickandGo.com, which was founded in 2010.

He got his start in the industry as marketing manager with Budget Travel in the early 1990s, moved on to JWT where he was a key player in the company’s rebranding as a specialist in religious and long-haul travel, and then set up NST (Ireland) – The Group Travel Specialists. Paul has emerged in recent times as one of the strongest advocates for the travel industry, especially since the start of the pandemic and has addressed the Oireachtas on behalf of Irish travel agents on a number of occasions.

Michael Doorley (proposed by Liam Lonergan) owner and managing director of Shandon Travel, is a prominent figure in the Irish travel industry. He is the current president of the ITAA, having previously held the office twice before: from 1982-1983, when he was instrumental in establishing consumer protection legislation, and again from 2002-3.

Doorley established Shandon Travel 47 years ago; he also owns the Sayit J1 Visa brand and the Vacansoleil mobile home parks brand in Ireland and the UK markets. The ITAA awarded its Travel Agent of the Year award to Shandon Travel in 2017.

The election will be held on 17 June, just before the AGM. The deadline for receipt of ballots is close of business on Thursday 10 June.

ITTN would like to wish both candidates luck in what is sure to be a close-fought race!

Des Abbott was also re-nominated for Treasurer for the coming term. Proposed by Alan Lynch – Travel Escapes and seconded by Ray Scully – American Holidays. Des will be duly elected un-opposed at the AGM.