ITAA Announces Dates for Annual Conference

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) has announced that its 2022 Annual Conference will take place from October 6-9 in Huelva, Spain.

Golf has been arranged for Wednesday 5 October.

The ITAA Annual Conference provides travel industry professionals with many valuable opportunities to network and up-skill, as well as learning more about the international travel trade. There are also plenty of activities and wonderful cultural experiences for delegates to enjoy throughout the duration of their visit.

Huelva is located in Andalusia, in the south-west of Spain.

Pat Dawson, chief executive of the ITAA said: “The Annual Conference is a highlight of the travel trade and press calendars in Ireland, as it provides us with an opportunity to meet with our colleagues from both home and abroad, as well as discover more about the city of Huelva in the popular Andalusia region. These events are essential for allowing the important partnership between Ireland, Huelva, Andalusia and other Spanish regions to continue to grow at every level of tourism, culture and business.”

Mr Dawson added: “The Irish Travel Industry has been successfully remerging in the past year and we are very much looking forward to holding our conference to celebrate our delegates’ hard work and to experience the delights of Huelva. We will be posting regular updates in our ITAA newsletter and on our website over the coming weeks, so be sure to check for updated information.”

ITAA chief executive Pat Dawson

Ruben López-Pulido, director of the Tourism Office of Spain in Dublin said: “We are delighted that the Conference will be in Spain this year, we are very much looking forward to welcoming the Irish trade to Huelva. The province has much to offer the Irish people with magnificent natural scenery and unique character from its remarkable historical and cultural background. The province of Huelva, located on the border with Portugal, is known for its enchanting natural landscapes of golden beaches, caves, lagoons and sand dunes roamed by its unique wildlife. The churches, castles and museums reflect Huelva’s rich culture and history. It is highly regarded as a sustainable destination that offers good value to visitors.”

Ruben Lopez Pulido

President of the ITAA, Paul Hackett, commented: “The Annual Conference is a very important event for ITAA members. Spain has long been a favourite destination for Irish tourists, and it is essential that we continue to grow and nurture the special bond between the two countries.”

Pat Dawson and Paul Hackett

This year in Huelva, delegates will stay for three nights in the Hotel Fuerte El Rompido. They will have an opportunity to explore the local area visiting attractions – like the caves of Aracena and the caravels docks.

The conference is open to members of the travel trade – travel agents, affiliate partners and suppliers.

The ITAA represents more than 100 travel agents and 70 affiliate partners.