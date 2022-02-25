Italian airline ITA will begin services to Milan, Luxembourg and Geneva from 28 March.

The airline is partnering with German Airways to utilise its jets, as ITA does not currently have any in its fleet.

The three routes were deemed successful to fly with smaller regional jets. The move is only temporary, as ITA hopes to eventually fly the services with its own aircraft.

In a statement, ITA Airways said, “These are airports and destinations where profitability and operating conditions are guaranteed by smaller aircraft. This fully explains the choice for the German carrier’s Embraer E190, an aircraft not currently available in the ITA Airways fleet.”

The London to Milan service will operate three times per day fromMonday-Friday, with one flight on Saturday and two on Sunday

London City Airport chief commercial officer, Richard Hill, said: “We’re delighted to announce the return of flights to Milan, which has historically been one of the most popular business and leisure destinations from our airport.We’re so excited to be able to help quench passengers’ untapped thirst for travel this summer.”