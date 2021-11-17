HomeNewsITA Airways and TAP Air announce codeshare agreement
ITA Airways and TAP Air announce codeshare agreement

By Leona Kenny
17

 ITA Airways and TAP Air Portugal are entering a codeshare agreement.

ITA will codeshare on TAP services to Rome, Milan and Venice, while TAP will carry the same services from Rome to 13 different destinations in Italy.

Codeshares are business arrangements where two or more airlines agree to market and publish a particular flight as part of their own schedule or timetable. Only one carrier actually operates the flight, however, the other airlines are responsible for marketing the flight and selling extra seats.

 Emiliana Limosani, Chief Commercial Officer of ITA Airways commented, “Our codeshare partnership with TAP Air Portugal begins today, signing a step forward within our commercial strategy to progressively increase agreements with the major international airlines.”

She continued, “TAP represents the gateway to Portugal, a country that is marvellous and full of opportunities for our business traffic and for leisure travel. I’m sure that thanks to this partnership we will provide to our passengers an added value in their choice of destinations to reach”.

The codeshare agreement launched on November 15th, with flights now on sale.

