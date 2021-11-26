Israel to accept antigen tests for entry

Israel will allow passengers arriving into the country to present a negative antigen test from today (26 November). Before now, all arrivals needed to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

However, all arrivals will still need to take a PCR test at their point of entry and must remain in isolation until results are available (usually 24 hours).

The change in policy comes because antigen tests are much cheaper than PCR tests.

Sharon Bershadsky, director of the UK & Ireland Tourist Office, commented: “The easing of the process is an encouraging step from the cabinet to help ease the international travel process, which has been stringent for the health and safety of all and continues to be the number one priority.

“By introducing antigen tests, we are hopeful these will ease the way for everyone travelling to Israel or considering making it their next holiday destination.”