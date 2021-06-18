Isle of Man Set to Reopen to Vaccinated Travellers from Ireland and UK

Isle of Man set to reopen on June 28 for fully vaccinated Irish travellers

The Isle of Man is to re-open its borders on June 28th, welcoming visitors from Ireland, the UK and Channel Islands who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

After closing its borders on March 26th last year, the island will once again encourage visitors to come and explore – but only visitors who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine at least two weeks prior to arrival will be able to travel to the Island.

There is no requirement for a test before departure or upon arrival on the Island, and there will be no quarantine period required for visitors meeting this criteria.

Visitors will need to complete a Landing Form within 48 hours before arriving and are being strongly encouraged to have adequate travel insurance.

Any children between 5 – 17 years old who are not fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be subject to a “test and release” pathway, costing £30 per child.

For this pathway, each child must have a Covid-19 test within 48 hours of arrival on the island and quarantine until they receive a negative result.

Children aged four and under are exempt from testing and quarantine.

Those who are fully vaccinated but have travelled outside of the Common Travel Area in the last ten days will be prohibited from entering the Isle of Man until ten days have passed.

Angela Byrne, head of Visit Isle of Man, said: “We are thrilled to be opening our borders after a difficult year for everyone.

“We know that people have been missing being able to travel, and we cannot wait to welcome both returning and new visitors this summer.”