Island Marketing’s Trade-Only Holiday Deal in the Maldives

Island Marketing has released details of a trade-only holiday offer for the Kuramathi Maldives, an upper-range resort on a mile-long island in the remote Rasdhoo Atoll.

Notable features include two separate dive centres, a spa, hidden beach areas, and standout snorkelling in the house reef (snorkel gear is free to use).

The deal, exclusive to the trade, is as follows:

Up to a maximum of 7 nights at USD 185 PER ROOM PER NIGHT ( approx €160 ) on double occupancy basis on Full Board. Best available category will be allocated upon arrival based on availability.

on scheduled speedboat Transfers by seaplane on media rates: USD 294 per person return

Green Tax USD 6.00 per person per night

Option to Upgrade to Basic All Inclusive: USD 53 per person per night.

Trade Airfare with Qatar Airways

€742 per person

Book in O Class

Ticketing and payment to CLUB TRAVEL CONSOL

T&C’s

Valid for Travel Completed 01 Aug-15 Oct 2021

Valid for Travel Agency & Tour Operator partners ONLY (plus guest)

(plus guest) Proof of employment in Agency/Operator required.

Maximum 10 Rooms & 20 Seats can be accepted and will be on a First come First served basis.

For Hotel reservations email : [email protected]