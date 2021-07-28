News

Island Marketing’s Trade-Only Holiday Deal in the Maldives

Island Marketing has released details of a trade-only holiday offer for the Kuramathi Maldives, an upper-range resort on a mile-long island in the remote Rasdhoo Atoll.

Notable features include two separate dive centres, a spa, hidden beach areas, and standout snorkelling in the house reef (snorkel gear is free to use).

The deal, exclusive to the trade, is as follows:

  • Up to a maximum of 7 nights at USD 185 PER ROOM PER NIGHT ( approx €160 ) on double occupancy basis on Full Board. Best available category will be allocated upon arrival based on availability.
  • Transfers on scheduled speedboat FREE
  • Transfers by seaplane on media rates: USD 294 per person return
  • Green Tax USD 6.00 per person per night
  • Option to Upgrade to Basic All Inclusive: USD 53 per person per night.
  • Option to Upgrade to Select All Inclusive: USD 93 per person per night.

Trade Airfare with Qatar Airways

  • €742 per person
  • Book in O Class
  • Ticketing and payment to CLUB TRAVEL CONSOL

T&C’s

  • Valid for Travel Completed 01 Aug-15 Oct 2021
  • Valid for Travel Agency & Tour Operator partners ONLY (plus guest)
  • Proof of employment in Agency/Operator required.
  • Maximum 10 Rooms & 20 Seats can be accepted and will be on a First come First served basis.
  • For Hotel reservations email : [email protected]
Island Marketing is the GSA in Ireland for Maldives Resorts; for all information contact Brian McCarthy
