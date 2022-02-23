Iron Gwazi Coaster Awakes at Bush Gardens on March 11

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will open the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster, Iron Gwazi, on March 11.

Being North America’s tallest hybrid coaster, this ride takes thrills to new heights, plunging riders from a 206-foot-tall peak down a 91-degree drop and reaching top speeds of 122km per hour. Iron Gwazi is Busch Gardens’ tenth coaster and an exhilarating addition to the park’s collection of thrill rides. Riders will experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, while racing along more than 4,000 feet of steel track. With a 48” (122cm) height requirement, this invigorating attraction is a ride the whole family can conquer together.

This new addition is on top of 300 acres of attractions at Busch Gardens, home to thrilling rides, an AZA-accredited zoo with thousands of animals representing more than 200 species, and exciting seasonal events all year providing experiences for guests of every age.

“The incredible anticipation for Iron Gwazi is shared by both our guests and Ambassadors, and we are beyond excited to open this amazing coaster,” said Neal Thurman, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Park President. “Iron Gwazi diversifies our thrill ride portfolio and is an impressive addition to the Tampa skyline. Combining classic elements of a wooden coaster with a smooth, steel track will provide thrill-seekers with an unforgettable experience.”

Manufactured by Rocky Mountain Construction, the newest addition at Busch Gardens is a wood and steel hybrid coaster design, combining the innovation of a steel coaster and the nostalgia of a wooden coaster. While elements of Gwazi, the classic wooden coaster, are integrated into the new ride, all-new thrill components and a reimagined track layout take Iron Gwazi to another level.